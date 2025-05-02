Future King William makes decision on Harry, Meghan's royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning a deaf ear to backlash over their royal titles, despite not actively contributing to the monarchy under King Charles.

Prince William is reportedly unhappy with his younger brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan's decision to retain their royal titles while publicly disregarding royal protocols.

The future King is said to be consulting with legal team about how he can strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal titles amid Harry's legal fight over security and protection in the UK.

Sharing her knowledge about William's possible move, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed: "I knew Prince William wanted to strip them of their titles weeks ago."

However, the claim hasn’t been confirmed by William and Kate's office, Kensington Palace.

Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 after marrying into the royal family. The couple relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

The expert went on explaining why William wants the Sussex to drop their titles, saying: "Prince William does not run from confrontation in the way that his father does… Prince William believes that Harry and Meghan are exploiting their proximity to the royal family despite doing everything in their power to jeopardize the monarchy’s future."

Schofield added: "The reality is, [Meghan, Harry] are currently making the last years of King Charles’ life a living hell."

"Prince William, along with the public, is going to be less forgiving this time around… This desperation we sense is Meghan, [in particular], knowing that Prince William is on the horizon, and he will not put up with her."

As per reports, Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, they still retain their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles, but they cannot use them in public or for commercial purposes.

However, Harry's wife's royal styling recently raised eyebrows after a personalized note bearing her "HRH" title surfaced more than a year after she used it on a gift to a friend.

"Meghan's use of the Sussex title, but even more the HRH title, is a violation of the Sandringham Agreement [before the couple’s exit]," said Schofield.

"Something Harry and Meghan were viciously bitter about to begin with."

Buckingham Palace statement about Royal titles at a glance:

Hilary Fordwich explained that the removal of a royal title requires legislative action through an act of Parliament. This means that William alone cannot strip the couple of their titles once he becomes king.

However, the British royal expert claimed that the 42-year-old is adamant on sending a clear message to the couple.