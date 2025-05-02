A$AP Rocky doesn’t believe in concept of ‘femininity and masculinity’ in fashion

A$AP Rocky on Rihanna’s wardrobe items and fashion

A$AP Rocky is out here proving that when it comes to fashion—and relationships—sharing really is caring, and can't be limited with gender roles.

The rapper, who also happens to be a 2025 Met Gala co-chair, had a playful confession during his appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, he regularly dips into Rihanna’s closet, and she might not even know it.

"Man, pardon my language, I do what the f--- I want... I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men. I don't know who drew the line between femininity or just being feminine and masculinity, excuse me,” Rocky said on the May 1 episode, making it clear he doesn’t follow the typical fashion rulebook—and definitely doesn’t believe in staying in his own wardrobe lane.

He added, “It's not fair that, like, my girl can just go in my closet and can just take anything from it and wear it. That goes both ways. She has pieces she don't know that I actually stole, you get what I'm saying?”

And just to keep things even more relatable, he shared a very “us” moment.

“Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, 'Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f------ jacket! Like, what the f---? I was looking for that since 2021.’ You get what I'm saying? And it's just like, 'Okay.' I gotchu, bet.”

Rocky, 36, didn’t just stop at fashion thievery, though. He also took the opportunity to shut down outdated gender norms in clothing.

“For me, I think like kilts, babushkas, all of that stuff, that's what the Moors wore. If you know anything about the Moors, with the pearls and stuff like that. That's literally what the Moors had on. For me, kilts, pearls, shirts on the head, these are all things that were meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine. And they all started out with African men wearing them. Another fact.”

So, whether it's rocking a babushka or reclaiming a long-lost Miu Miu jacket, Rocky’s fashion sense is all about breaking barriers—and maybe borrowing a little love from Rihanna’s side of the closet too.