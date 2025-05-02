Kath Ebbs fires back at JoJo Siwa in fiery move

Kath Ebbs, an Australian content creator and actor, has recently spoken out after JoJo Siwa stirred the pot with her latest comments.

The 27-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, broke up with JoJo Siwa last week at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party. After JoJo claimed Kath “cussed her out” during a fight at the event, Kath has now stepped in to set the record straight.

Kath shared with E! News in a statement: “It’s really unfortunate that my relationship with this person is being reduced to untrue allegations about what happened at a party.

"The public has only heard one side of the story. Attacks on my character are not something I take lightly, especially from someone I cared for deeply and shared a committed relationship with.”

JoJo said Kath wasn’t planning to go to the wrap party at first but ended up showing up anyway and that’s when things got heated.

Speaking on the 'The Viall Files', she shared: "All of a sudden we’re at the wrap party for 'Big Brother'. I’m getting cussed out.

"I understand where they’re angry and where they’re coming at me, but I also keep reiterating like, ‘I’m not in a place to talk.’... Anyway, by the 16th time somebody asks you, ‘Are you happy? Do you want to end things?’

"You’re going to just spew your guts and I was honest and I said, ‘If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. if you ask me right now, my answer is yes.’ And then that obviously was taken as yes, and it was a yes."