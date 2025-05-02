Nick Cannon being questioned for fatherhood?

Nick Cannon called out by daughter's mother Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for his growing family — it’s for what he hasn’t done.

Model Alyssa Scott, who shares 2-year-old daughter Halo with Cannon, isn’t laughing along with the internet after his latest podcast appearance. She called him out publicly on Instagram Stories, accusing him of not seeing their daughter in over a "month."

The drama began when Scott reposted a clip from Cannon’s sit-down on Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s Tea Time podcast.

In the preview, Cannon jokes about insuring his reproductive parts for a whopping $10 million, even going so far as to break down the value of each testicle and how the money would be distributed among his family.

Scott, however, was less than impressed. “Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month,” she wrote in the Instagram Story, tagging Cannon directly.

“But good to know she’ll get some of your [money] if anything happens to your balls smh.”

Back in July 2024, Cannon revealed in an Entertainment Tonight interview that he insured his testicles because he believes they're his “most valuable assets.”

“You hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part,’” he explained at the time.

While Cannon might have a bulletproof policy on his nether regions, it seems like Alyssa is more concerned about his parenting presence than his payout plans.