Meghan Markle gets emotional as she lauds Prince Harry for saving 'the princess'

Meghan Markle lauds Prince Harry for saving 'the princess'

Meghan Markle has lavished praise on her husband Prince Harry for giving her the beautiful life she always dreamed of having.

Rejecting all rumours about their relationship, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that the Duke loves her the most.

She went on explaining how brave Harry is, saying: "He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights."

During her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Monday, April 28, the Duchess revealed the biggest truth about Harry while sharing details about their husband-and-wife relationship.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mum got emotional while revealing the truth about the Duke, saying: "It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you."

She continued: "H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy, beautiful children."

The former Suits star also explained how Harry protected her and their family as she made an analogy of their relationship, adding: "I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband."

Meghan's comparison of her and Harry's relationship to the Nintendo game comes five years after the Sussexes stepped back as senior working royals and relocated to the US.