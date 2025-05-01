Princess Charlotte's outfits reflect hidden messages

Princess Charlotte's selection of outfits is far from random-it's a thoughtful and strategic choice.

As the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and sister to two adorable siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte is turning10 this week and is already emerging as a young style icon with her elegant and meaningful fashion choices.

Fashion expert Amber Graafland sheds light on how both Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte use clothing to communicate subtle messages.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said, 'Princess Kate has mastered the art of communicating through the language of clothes and that same goes for Charlotte.'

She emphasised that these choices go beyond looking good; they carry depth and royal significance.

One of the most notable examples was during the Trooping the Colour ceremony last year.

Amber explained, 'Kate wore white Jenny Packman dress while Princess Charlotte was dressed in a complimentary navy outfit, creating a strong public impression while subtly reinforcing royal ties.'

She further noted that Charlotte's sailor-inspired dress during the event was a deliberate nod to historical royal fashion, tracing back to Queen Victoria, who had a miniature sailor's uniform commissioned for her son, Prince Albert Edward.

Another touching fashion moment came from the family's 2023 Christmas card. Princess Charlotte wore a white blouse that many believe was a tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, subtly keeping her memory alive through her clothing.