Tom Cruise shares behind the scenes insights from ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise sheds light on the making of ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise takes his time preparing to work on a new project, as he revealed in his latest interview.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star shared that he invests his time and energy in learning new skills that he can use in upcoming movies.

“I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I’m going to use it in a movie,” the Top Gun star told People Magazine.

Cruise added that he learns dance “because I’m interested in that art form. The teachers understand how to move a body, what the shape does and the emotion it can create in others.”

The Mission: Impossible actor went on to share that he is “constantly training” in a variety of skills, in fact, “whether it’s the piano or having more time to dance. Or parachuting or flying airplanes or helicopters. The wonderful thing is you’re never there. It can always be better.”

Describing his skills on the piano, Cruise said, “I wouldn’t say ‘play.’ I enjoy hitting the keys… I find it relaxing.”

The actor who performs his stunts himself also does his aerial sequences himself. His stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood told the outlet, “Everyone will think we did some on green screen on the ground. I guarantee there was not one single shot that was not on a plane flying for real.”

However, Cruise is not the one to complain. “I love making movies. It’s not what I do. It’s who I am,” he said.