Ryan Reynolds continues to be under radar

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to have a dark cloud hovering over them as everything they do appears to spark controversy.

Ever since Lively began the legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, the power couple has continued to be under severe scrutiny.

Be it Deadpool star's 'inappropriate' joke at SNL 50 celebration or 37-year-old's recent wardrobe malfunction at New York premiere of Another Simple Favour, fans have kept them under radar.

Latest sighting of the 48-year-old has put him in hot water for awkward 'fake tan' attempt, reported by Daily Mail.

As per the recent pictures shared to the deuxmoi Instagram account, Reynolds' skin displayed orange hue but most visibly on certain places like nape of his neck, hands and face.

Netizens were quick to spot and react to it.

One social media user wrote, "Why is he so orange?"

Second internet user commented, "Ten layers of spray tan on the back of the neck."

"Looks like his neck had been daubed with iodine pre-surgery!" another Instagram user took a jibe at the star's erroneous act.

One fan even humorously urged for a 'petition to stop Ryan's spray tans'

For the unversed, the scandal-hit couple also generated media buzz with their appearance at TIME100 event.

The Green Lantern actor's pep talk to his partner as well as Lively's reference to her mother's sexual abuse incident during her emotional speech generated headlines following the event.