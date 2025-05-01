Justin Bieber shares rare insight into upcoming album

Justin Bieber teases upcoming album as he fights back against critics

Justin Bieber sent a clear message to haters that he is continuing to do what he loves – making music, no matter the harsh comments against him.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 30th, and teased his upcoming album in a series of pictures.

The Baby hitmaker began the carousel with a picture of him in the studio recording music with headphones on.

The carousel continued and showed different pictures of him looking into his phone as he appeared to be reading the lyrics, then one with him playing the piano.

Further into the post, he included pictures of birds and nature, and lastly two snaps of him posing against the sea in the background.

Delighted fans rushed to the comments section and expressed their excitement for new music from the singer.

“The best vocals in the world are coming back,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Bout to be the coziest album ever.”

“HE'S WORKINNNNNN,” a third chimed in, while another wrote, “I CANT TAKE IT.”

Bieber has been hinting at his upcoming music on social media for a while, but hasn’t announced a date yet. However, fans are exhilarated to know that new music is in the works.