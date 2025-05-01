Another Taylor-Travis couple in the town officially

Ice Spice is officially a WAG now!

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner have gone Instagram-official after sparking romance rumours on multiple occasions.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram Tuesday, April 29, to put up a carousal of photos that reflects the comfort level and intimacy between the couple.

The recent cameo of the cornerback for the New York Jets is his first appearance on Deli hitmaker's social media account.

In the caption-less post, the rapper is seen standing in front of the mirror posing for the selfie with her athlete beau behind her smiling and taking their picture.

Toiletries and cosmetics fills the counter in front of the duo – with the Name of Love performer dressed in pink hoodie and pants and the 24-year-old wearing white sweatsuit.

As per Vibe, the couple had previously been seen together on multiple occasions. The two made an appearance in April, 2024 on an episode of the podcast The Shop. Then in September, the Grammy Awards nominee was spotted cheering during a Jets game.

Towards the beginning of this year too, TMZ reported that the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

With Spice and Gardner having taken their relationship to the next level, let's see when the two plan to exchange vows.