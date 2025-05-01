Billy Ray Cyrus shares first post after ‘separation’ from Elisabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus couldn’t resist making a heartfelt appearance after bidding an emotional farewell to his new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Country singer took to his Instagram to share his first post after separation from his new love interest earlier this week.

The photo, captioned simply with a red heart emoji, shows the couple locked in a passionate kiss, appearing to wear a similar outfit and be in the same setting as the photo they dropped to announce their relationship on Easter.

Elizabeth’s son Diamian even chimed in with a sweet comment, writing, "Awwww [red heart emoji]" under his mother’s PDA-filled moment.

The new intimate photo came hot on the heels after the country singer and Elisabeth, 59, parted ways at Nashville International Airport on Monday night, according to Daily Mail.

Before the Bedazzled star caught her late-night flight out of Music City, she and the Achy Breaky Heart singer were spotted embracing, enjoying their brief remaining time together.

Despite the physical distance and their demanding schedules, the couple is reportedly determined to keep the spark alive.

"They are keeping in touch now and plan on seeing each other again soon," a source told People. "They both believe they were meant to connect again."

Interestingly, while Elizabeth’s fans initially expressed disappointment after the couple went Instagram official, with some even urging her to break up with Miley Cyrus’ father, the tide seems to be turning.

The comment section of 63-year-old Billy Ray’s latest post was flooded with well wishes and supportive messages from followers.