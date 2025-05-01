Selma Blair makes candid confession about multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair has recently made candid confession about multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the PHM Healthfront 2025 on April 30, the Cruel Intentions star revealed she was “thrilled” to discover her diagnosis.

“It's so funny. I felt like people thought it had to be some tragic thing, but I was like, ‘No, you don't understand,’” said the 52-year-old.

Selma opened up that she was “feeling tragic inside before, and thinking this is just all psychosomatic and how can I change myself?”

The Legally Blonde actress shared that she used to think how other people were able to cope.

“How do they do that? How do they feel that way? How does that mom carry her baby and stay awake?” she recalled.

Selma remarked, “I just did not understand how I was so different from people, but yet totally kind of fine-ish.”

However, when the Purple Violets actress got her diagnosis from her doctor, she was “so happy”.

“I finally just felt seen. I kind of joke like, wait, there's receipts,” stated Selma.

A Dark Foe actress further said, “This validates this vision here, this validates this or this or this, that people wouldn't really see because with relapsing MS, it can go away. It can relapse.”

Selma explained, “It's like relapse remitting, so it can relapse and it can remit, and so as a kid you'd get something checked and then you'd go back [and] it's not quite there, but you're left with the shadow of it.”

The After actress opened up that it “took so many years” for her to come to terms with her diagnosis.

“And that's the part that I want to just tell people… Sometimes if we're lucky enough, we're still here at the end of these years to get better,” added Selma.