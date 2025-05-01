Blake Lively wants ‘A Simple Favour’ costar Anna Kendrick’s voice as ‘ringtone’

Blake Lively reacts to Anna Kendrick's singing skills on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Blake Lively just gave Anna Kendrick’s vocal chops a standing ovation—Instagram Story style. The Gossip Girl alum couldn’t help but gush over her Another Simple Favor co-star after watching Kendrick tackle a hilariously chaotic musical challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blake Lively/Instagram

In a segment called “Song Scrambler,” Kendrick belted out Hanson’s classic MMMBop but with the melody of Benson Boone’s emotional ballad “Beautiful Things.”

And she nailed it—because of course she did.

“Math: @annakendrick = one of one,” Blake declared on her April 30 Instagram Story, adding a clip of Kendrick’s performance.

“This woman. INSANELY talented.”

And just in case there was any doubt about how strongly she felt, she added, “I meannnn, It’s bonkers.”

Oh, and the cherry on top? “I want this as my ringtone please and thank you.”

Turns out Blake isn’t the only one who was impressed. Isaac Hanson himself popped into the comments of the original post with a well-deserved kudos, “you sounded fantastic… Well done! I love this!”

All this praise comes right on the heels of Blake and Anna’s reunion in London on April 15 as they promoted their highly anticipated sequel Another Simple Favor.

The pair’s big smiles and playful energy during press shut down rumors of any on-set drama.

Director Paul Feig even chimed in on the speculation, responding directly to a YouTuber’s claim that Blake was avoiding Anna at the SXSW premiere, “Um … you're wrong.”