Jeremy Renner admits being reluctant to share 'snowplough incident' in memoir

'Hawkeye' actor broke 38 bones in 2023 near-to-death accident

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor Jeremy Renner, who met a near-fatal accident in 2023, has opened that he did nit wanted to write about the horrific incident in his memoir.

Renner’s biography titled 'My Next Breath' released on April 29, which carries the detailed version of his inspiring story and what he learned about inner strength, hope and endurance.

The 54-year-old, while talking about his memoir, revealed that he was hesitant to discuss his tragic accident in the book as it was deeply private, and he just didn’t think it was valuable.

Jeremy said, "I had written most of the book at that point. But I really wanted to voice why I didn't want to write it, because I just didn't think it was valuable.”

“I lived it. It was a private incident that happened in my driveway. Why does anybody care about it?”

But he realized that he should share it to give people something to learn from.

The Avengers star opened at CBS Mornings, "But the act of writing it is - what I want people to take away from the book [is] getting out of your own way is quite important to achieve and get anything you want in your life.”

“And that's the lesson that I had to learn to get of my own way and share the story because I knew it was valuable. It would be silly of me not to share it."

Jeremy suffered multiple injuries including 38 broken bones and a dislodged eyeball in the 2023 snowplough accident.