Travis Kelce shares hidden past detail behind Taylor Swift lyric

Travis Kelce just unlocked the meaning behind a Taylor Swift lyric with a story about his old days in football.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shed light on his suspension from college football team when he failed a drug test.

During the latest podcast episode of New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, April 30th, the athlete revealed that he was picked on the third round of the draft in 2013.

“The funny thing about Trav is that there was nothing outside of the injuries. I guess you had two things,” Jason said. “You had a few injuries, and then you obviously had the marijuana thing stemming from your sophomore year.”

The NFL star jokingly responded, “You saying ‘marijuana’ makes it sound so more intense. Why does that word sound so intense?”

Jason continued, “You probably got drafted an entire round later than you should have. I just think it's funny sometimes looking back and, like, there are all these concerns about Travis Kelce and, like, everybody whoever knew you knew you were a great kid. You just had, like, a mess up with weed. Sorry. And then all of a sudden, like, teams aren't picking you for it.”

The story frim the athlete’s past explains the lyric his pop superstar girlfriend sings in Alchemy, which is written about him.

The lyric goes, “he jokes that it’s heroin but this time with an ‘e’”

Fans were swift to point out the playful reference, “OMG ALCHEMY REFERENCE,” one wrote on Reddit.

“everything makes sense now,” another added, while a third chimed in, “I see u taylor.”

Supporting the fan theory, Travis has previously admitted in various interviews that Alchemy is his favourite track from The Tortured Poets Department.