'Adolescence' creator Jack Thorne made the series for personal reason?

Netflix’s record-breaking miniseries Adolescence targeted the youngsters of the modern day.

It highlighted a sensitive issue about the lack of communication between parents and children, which lead to troubled behaviours.

Co-creator Jack Thorne has revealed the real reason behind making a show like Adolescence.

According to him, some personal experiences were involved behind the concept of making the series.

Jack shared that he has faced 'abuse' over his appearance and the reason he developed a series was because of the way he looked.

"You know that I’m a bald, skinny, weird looking man, and some people have made something of the fact that I’m a bald, skinny, weird looking man.”

“And saying these things and that somehow my masculinity is the reason why I’ve questioned other people’s masculinity.”

He also explained that his fellow co-creator Stephen Graham also looks like his appearance and so ‘we’re a combination of things and we work together on it all.’

While addressing in a session at UK Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee, the 46-year-old claimed, "So, yes my looks have been put under the microscope a little bit by it all but I’m absolutely comfortable with those questions being answered.”

Adolescence features Graham along with Owen Cooper.