Ellen Pompeo addresses her children’s future in Hollywood

Ellen Pompeo gets honest about her children’s wish to pursue acting as their profession.

After accepting the Hollywood Walk of Famestar on April 29, the Grey’s Anatomy alum addressed her children future in Hollywood in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

“Hopefully, there still will be a Hollywood if my children want it,” she said.

Ellen told the outlet, “When they're old enough. When they're 18, my children can do whatever they want.”

“And I just really hope that all the kids coming up have the same opportunities that I had because our business is changing so rapidly,” explained the 55-year-old.

Ellen noted the industry’s “business is changing. This town is changing, and it really is a different story than it was when I was coming up”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Good American Family actress signified the importance of auditioning after joining the industry.

A few actors trying to break into the industry now “have to put themselves on tape,” most of the time when auditioning, rather than “meeting the casting directors and other executives in person,” explained Ellen.

Meanwhile, the actress who shares three children with husband Chris Ivery, talked about keeping the audition traditions alive in the industry,

“I hope that we can keep traditions like this and some of the traditions of this town,” mentioned Ellen.

The actress reflected, “I hope we can keep them alive because it is something that a lot of people dream of doing, and they should be able to have the experience that all of us have had.”

“And we gotta keep everybody working,” added Ellen.