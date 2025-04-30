'Now You See Me 3': Mark Ruffalo's absence in trailer raises eyebrows

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco return for third sequel

The Four Horsemen have returned with new magic tricks, new twist and turns in the first trailer dropped by Lionsgate.

Jesse Eisenberg is all set to lead the group including Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco.

The new trailblazing teaser dropped by the makers also showcased some new set of actors, who join Jesse in for a new trick.

Everything seemed fine in the first glimpse of the magical world, but it had one major flaw that was greatly pointed out by all the fans online.

That failing was the absence of Mark Ruffalo, the 'Fifth Horsemen' or one can also say the leader of the group ‘Dylan Rhodes.’

The trailer did not feature even a single shot or peek of Ruffalo and Lizzy Caplan, which raised eyebrows on the internet.

Fans are curious to know why a major character was missing out of the trailer.

“Lizzy and Mark?????”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another penned, “Only watching for the OG cast. We need Mark to complete it.”

Some other curious followers of the franchise commented, “Now come one where’s Mark Ruffalo”, “Justice for Dylan and Lula. I'm mad” and “Where is Mark Ruffalo?!!!!!”

Fans hope that the makers might release another trailer featuring Mark.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025.