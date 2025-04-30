'Now You See Me 3': Mark Ruffalo's absence in trailer raises eyebrows

The Four Horsemen have returned with new magic tricks, new twist and turns in the first trailer dropped by Lionsgate.
Jesse Eisenberg is all set to lead the group including Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco.
The new trailblazing teaser dropped by the makers also showcased some new set of actors, who join Jesse in for a new trick.
Everything seemed fine in the first glimpse of the magical world, but it had one major flaw that was greatly pointed out by all the fans online.
That failing was the absence of Mark Ruffalo, the 'Fifth Horsemen' or one can also say the leader of the group ‘Dylan Rhodes.’
The trailer did not feature even a single shot or peek of Ruffalo and Lizzy Caplan, which raised eyebrows on the internet.
Fans are curious to know why a major character was missing out of the trailer.
“Lizzy and Mark?????”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another penned, “Only watching for the OG cast. We need Mark to complete it.”
Some other curious followers of the franchise commented, “Now come one where’s Mark Ruffalo”, “Justice for Dylan and Lula. I'm mad” and “Where is Mark Ruffalo?!!!!!”
Fans hope that the makers might release another trailer featuring Mark.
Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025.
Justin Bieber is still in awe of his wife-of-seven-years despite ongoing rumours of marriage troubles
Princess Anne's reunion with former family member sparks reactions amid Prince William and Harry's feud
American comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis opens up about his conditions to return for season 4
The Duchess of Sussex shows off her 'end of day harvest' at her and Harry's Montecito home garden
Duchess Sophie receives special tribute from royal family in fresh update
Golden Globe-nominated actress Jessica Alba set her sights on the new mark