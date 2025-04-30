Justin Bieber has sweet two-word reaction to Hailey's sizzling new snaps

Justin Bieber is making it clear he’s still his wife’s number one fan.
On Monday, April 29, Hailey Bieber shared a series of sultry snaps to Instagram, rocking a sleek black halter top and relaxed blue jeans.
The Rhode founder showed off a mix of soft smiles and model-perfect pouts. And her husband of seven years didn’t hesitate to chime in.
“Um, woah,” Justin, 31, commented under the post, while also sharing it to his own Stories.
The flirty exchange comes amid swirling rumours about the state of their marriage and Justin’s well-being. While social media speculation has pointed to tension, sources close to the couple are shutting it down.
“Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue,” a source told People. “If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him.”
The pair has had a packed few weeks, including appearances at Coachella and cryptic social media posts from Justin that prompted concern. But according to the insider, the couple is choosing to focus on each other.
“Justin is having fun, vibing out... But everything he does is being weaponized against him,” the source added.
