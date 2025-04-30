Taylor Swift's 'rise to stardom' to be explored in new documentary

Taylor Swift rise to stardom set to be explored in new documentary

Taylor Swift’s untold path to success and other sensitive issues revolving around her life are set to be explored in a bold new documentary.

The So High School singer, who began her career with catchy country songs in the age of 16, has set an indelible mark on the music industry with 14-Grammy awards.

As reported by The Sun, Channel 4 has recently decided to commission a show which will look at how she rose to be the biggest singer on planet.

However, the Swifties are warned that they may be left disappointed as documentary will give a raw insight of their idol.

A TV insider said: "All the indications are this won’t just be a love letter to Taylor, but a genuine in-depth look at the journey she’s been on to become such a star."

"That doesn’t mean the show will be a hatchet job, but it won’t necessarily be a rose-tinted look at her life," the tipster added.

The documentary is being made by Sandpaper Films, which has a reputation for tackling serious subjects.

The source revealed, "Sandpaper is a serious outfit which is renowned for scrutinising important topics and bagging industry awards."

The new documentary is expected to be completed this year and air in the run-up to Christmas.