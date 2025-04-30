Prince Harry giggles as he films Meghan Markle gardening: 'Beautiful'

Meghan and Harry's dogs, Mamma Mia and Pula, also make an adorable cameo

It’s harvest day at the Sussex house!

On Tuesday, April 29, Meghan Markle gave fans a peek into her and Prince Harry’s Montecito home garden via Instagram Stories, showing off the “end of day harvest” she gathered at sunset.

The Duchess of Sussex shared multiple clips showing her fruits of labour, which included oranges, strawberries, and even flowers.

In the first, she walked down a set of garden steps wearing a cap and gardening boots, carrying a comically large basket brimming with blooming white roses. She gently set it down in front of the camera.

Another clip showed Meghan juggling two baskets — one filled with roses, the other with freshly picked oranges — as she made her way through the garden. Behind the lens, Prince Harry (presumably) could be heard giggling at her wobbly balancing act.

Close-up shots followed, highlighting more of Meghan’s bounty, including a basket of vibrant red strawberries.

Their dogs also made cameo appearances: beagle Mamma Mia gave the harvest a curious sniff, while their black Labrador, Pula, lounged nearby in the sun.

“A beautiful end to the day,” she captioned the clip.

White roses aren’t the only florals in Meghan’s garden. Just three days ago, she shared beautiful snaps of her and Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sniffing and admiring yellow and pink roses.

“Sunday kind of love…with my little loves,” she captioned the Instagram post.