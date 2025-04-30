Kate Middleton gives sweet tribute to children during Scotland tour

Kate Middleton once again showed that she is always thinking of her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, especially when she is away from them.

Prince William and Kate – who also marked their 14th wedding anniversary – are currently on a two-day tour to Scottish Isles.

As the royal couple stepped out for their first engagement on Tuesday in the port of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, royal fans couldn’t help but notice two sweet sentimental pieces of jewellery that the doting mother had chosen for the day.

Kate, who coordinated outfits with her William in a checked blazer and a blue shirt, accessorised her look with two necklaces from one of her favourite jewellers, Daniella Draper.

One gold chained necklace featured G, C and L charms – each one for the children’s first initial. The second one was a Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon necklace, which had the initials engraved with her three alongside three sparkly diamonds.

The royal tour comes just after the children returned to school after their school break for Easter.

The loving parents of George, Charlotte and Louis had made a decision of skipping the annual Easter Service with the royal to spend time at home before the holidays ended.