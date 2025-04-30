Hailey Bieber stirs trouble for award acceptance speech

Justin Bieber wife Hailey gets the heat for her recent move

Hailey Bieber has once again come under fire for a particular move that has deeply upset fans.

The 28-year-old model recently won the Beauty Innovator Of The Year Award at Daily Front Row Awards.

However, her acceptance speech didn't sit well with the netizens – and the reason is quite understandable.

A TikTok video is making rounds on the internet that claimed that the Rhode founder has copied Selena Gomez once again, according to Daily Mail.

As per the clip, the mother-of-one uttered the same words while accepting the award which Gomez had spoken during her July 2021 interview with Special Madame Figaro Arabia.

The American model said during her speech, "When I started Rhode, I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world."

Shockingly enough, Benny Blenco's fiancée had said the same thing four years ago, "I didn't want to launch a makeup line for the sake to launch a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside."

Social media users went wild at the eerie similarity and blasted Alec Baldwin's niece for her lack of originality.

One TikTok user wrote, "Does Hailey have a personality of her own?"

Second netizen commented, "creepy stalker copycat [two rolling in the floor laughing emoji]"

However, some internet users came to Hailey's defence.

One suggested the possibility that they both may have been given speeches, or told what to say by their PR team.

Though that TikToker acknowledged that it's 'such a vague statement to make???'

For the unversed, this is not the first time that allegations have been levelled against the Teen Choice Awards nominee for stalking and copying her 'love rival'.

Just a month back Hailey and the Peaches singer had gone on a Disneyland date, but the uncanny resemblance between their pictures and that of Gomez with her music producer beau from the amusement park visit caught everyone's attention.