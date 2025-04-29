Kate Middleton makes bizarre gift revelation during her anniversary trip

Prince William and Princess Kate visit the Aros community centre in Tobermory

Kate Middleton has an unexpected new hobby.

While visiting the Isle of Mull on April 29 with Prince William, the Princess of Wales revealed she’s taken up carpentry and even received a chainsaw for Christmas.

The couple were in Scotland celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary by getting hands-on at a community hall in Tobermory, where they pitched in on local refurbishments.

At the Aros community centre, Kate and William met with painters, carpenters, and volunteers working on the 19th-century building.

After Prince William tested out a nail gun, he handed it over to his wife with a playful warning: “Don’t pull the trigger now — otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.”

Kate crouched down and added her tiles to a small wooden structure. “I’ve been given a chainsaw,” she said, hinting at her growing comfort with hands-on DIY projects.

Volunteer Banjo, impressed with her skills, told William: “What can’t she do!” William nodded and replied, “That always happens.”

Kate’s new love of beekeeping and carpentry comes as she continues to focus on nature and healing following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.