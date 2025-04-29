Kate Hudson shares golden rule with Kylie Kelce on parenting teenagers

Kate Hudson has recently offered valuable advice to Kylie Kelce on parenting teenagers.

In a video clip from Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast on April 28, the Music actress reflected on her experience as a mother of three.

“If you put the effort in, it does come back, you know?” said the 46-year-old.

Kate told Kylie, “The only other thing I would say to all moms is let your kids go. Let them go.”

“Don’t hold on, don’t expect anything of them… The second you hold on too tight, it’s gonna drive them nuts,” explained the Deepwater Horizon actress.

Kylie agreed to Kate’s viewpoint, saying that trying to hang on might make kids “push back harder”.

The actress then added, “Just let them go and enjoy their life. Let them be for a bit.”

“And what you realise, is you might go a week or two and they’re not gonna call you. But when they do and they need you, it’s OK,” stated Kate.

Elsewhere on the show, the Bride Wars star revealed how her eldest son helped them grow up together.

“He’s so clued in, and there just was a moment about a year and a half ago, and he was like, ‘You alright?’ And then he shared his perspective on something in my life based around just my schedule,” she continued.

Kate noted, “How busy I was, how much I was putting out — just life things. And he shared his perspective and I realised … he’s giving back to me right now. He’s seeing me right now.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” remarked the actress.