Kate Middleton, Prince William renew vow in Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly renewed their vows during a trip to Scotland on their big day, giving fans a glimpse as they apparently enjoyed their "second honeymoon".

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to show their appreciation for each other after a difficult year, which included Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis.

The couple took fans down memory lane, sharing romantic moments from the country where they first fell in love nearly two decades ago.

The future King and Queen snuck in looks of love on 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, the country where they met as college students.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as the couple are called in Scotland, were openly affectionate with one another while enjoying a walk with locals in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on April 29.

The two shared smiles, laughs and the occasional touch while spending time in seaside town. At one point, Princess Kate, who has been known to give her husband a tap on the backside occasionally, leaned in close to her husband, smiling as her hand grazed William's back.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents were also photographed from behind in a sweet snap that showed Kate putting her head on William's shoulder as she rested her hand on his back.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have previously kept public displays of affection to a minimum, but they have recently become more comfortable sharing glimpses of their private bond following Kate's January 2024 cancer diagnosis.

"They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely. They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life," Royal biographer Ingrid Seward recently told PEOPLE.