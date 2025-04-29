Penn Badgley spills on Joe Goldberg's SHOCKING alternate fate in 'You'

Penn Badgley stuns fans with major 'You' update

Penn Badgley is finally opening up about the alternate ending that almost called it a wrap on the hit Netflix series You.

The actor, who plays Joe Goldberg, the obsessive stalker and killer in the highly-acclaimed season, shared his perspective in a Vanity Fair conversation.

He told the outlet that despite the fact that his character was indulged in a series of wrong-doings, the show’s writers couldn’t just kill off the character in the series. So, I think we found the one just ending.”

However, Badgley revealed that series co-creator Greg Berlanti had another idea for the protagonist's fate in the final season.

The Gossip Girl star explained, “It was to let [Joe] get away with it – to let him have everything he thought he wanted and just be absolutely miserable.

“Where that starts to fall apart is that it doesn’t take ‘her’ into account, whoever the ‘her’ is.”

This comes after the showrunners Michael Foley and Justin Lo pitched an alternate, eerie ending where Joe was revealed to be a ghost after being shot by Madeline Brewer's character, Bronte.

For the unversed, the ten-episode final season was released on April 24, 2025.