Diddy delays trial day over mental health issues?

Sean Diddy Combs, the music mogul who is currently fighting against all odds behind bars, has recently claimed that his mental health struggles are hindering his ability to navigate his legal fight.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy wants a Columbia University doctor to testify that his mental health, influenced by alcohol, made it harder for him to control his actions during the time of the alleged crimes.

The details of Diddy’s condition are kept private, but prosecutors say the defense hasn’t given enough notice to use evidence about how drugs or alcohol might have affected his memory or mental state.

Prosecutors also pointed out that the doctor has never treated the rapper and would only base their testimony on other patients, which could weaken its impact.

Prosecutors are pushing back hard against the doctor’s testimony, saying it doesn’t focus on Diddy’s specific situation and shouldn’t affect the jury’s decision on guilt.

The I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker’s legal drama and all those controversies kicked off back in 2024, when Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

For the unversed, If Sean Diddy found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with at least 15 years for sex trafficking. The prostitution-related charge could add up to 10 more years.