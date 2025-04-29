Palace shares delightful news about Prince William, Princess Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans as they broke the cover to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in the Isle of Mull, Scotland on Tuesday.

Kate and William won hearts with their wise decision to spend time at Aros Hall, a vital community hub located in the heart of the town.

The royals also visited an artisan market, where they were introduced to local makers and creators. This was their first official joint away-visit as a couple since 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a clip and new pictures of the future King and and Queen, accompanied by a heartwarming message to celebrate their special day.

The couple wrote: "A huge thanks to the local community for the warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory.

"Proud to be supporting the renovation of Aros Hall ensuring vital social connections continue to thrive in this special corner of Scotland. Brilliant to also meet some of the Isle of Mull’s talented producers at the Artisan Market."

Kate's hair transformation became the talk of social media, with fans celebrating their favourite royal's refreshed look. Her lighter hair colour became an instant talking point among royal enthusiasts online.

The Kensington Palace also shared William and Kate's words along with the photos: "A joy to see how this space is bringing people together, building connections and supporting social and emotional development."

In the photos the couple are seen mingling with the parents and their children while supporting and appreciating them for enjoying a peaceful life.

During her outing Princess Kate displayed her engagement ring for the first time in over a month to make her anniversary event special. The sapphire ring, which previously belonged to the late Princess Diana, was last seen on Kate's left hand for the Commonwealth Day Service in March.

Kate looked drop dead gorgeous as she emerges from her health struggles, spreading happiness with her natural smile after a year-long battle against cancer.