Brad Pitt teams up with ‘Conclave’ director Edward Berger for new film

Brad Pitt is set to star in new A24 feature film helmed by Oscar nominated film, Conclave, director Edward Berger.

New film, The Riders is based on Tim Winton’s novel of the same name, follows the story of a man who travels around Europe with his daughter looking for his wife who has gone missing.

Ridley Scott is producing the film with Michael Pruss.

David Kajganich is adapting for the screen and will also produce the project with Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner.

Pitt's recent work was in action comedy Wolfs starring opposite to George Clooney and will be next seen in Formula One movie F1 from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

He’s also working on The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth a spinoff of 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. David Fincher is directing the movie for Netflix with Quentin Tarantino working on the script.

Berger is the Oscar-nominated director of the Vatican drama Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Production of The Riders is expected to begin in early 2026 and shoot in multiple locations across Europe.