Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ set to lead Oscar contenders in 2026

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ set to be 2026’s first Oscar movie

Ryan Coogler’s hit film, Sinners could be the year’s first major contender for 2026 Oscars.

Sinners released on April 18, became one of the highest grossing film of 2025. This has led to an increase in discussions about its chances in Oscars.

According to Variety, the director Coogler can also be shortlisted in the list of best Black directors of Oscars, that included, John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee.

The movie’s director, Coogler, is already a massively popular filmmaker who has one major Oscars contender under his belt: Black Panther.

The film also has the benefit of being a Warner Bros. release. The original movie is one of two likely Oscar contenders confirmed to come out this year from the studio.

The studio will be choosing between Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another and the former film could be the nominee.

The star-studded cast of Sinners also have a positive impact on its viewership making it to be a more popular pick on ballots due to its widespread popularity.

However, the plans revolving around 2026 Oscar will seemingly see various changes over the next 10 months, so it will be bit too early for the film to be shortlisted in Oscars nominations.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026.