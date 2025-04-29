Meghan Markle expresses wish to meet key royal after reigniting family feud

Meghan Markle revealed her special wish in a new bombshell podcast, seemingly reigniting the feud with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for an emotional interview with Jamie Kern Lima, where she recalled her difficult time at the beginning of Prince Harry's relationship, opened up about Archie and Lilibet and addressed the rumours surrounding her memoir.

Alongside these meaningful conversations, Meghan also expressed her wish to meet, Princess Diana, as her husband said she reminded him of her mother.

The host of Jamie Kern Lima Show said, "So Harry said publicly, 'So much of what Megan is and how she is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.' How do you feel about him sharing that?"

In response, Meghan said, "It's beautiful. I wish I could have met her."

It is important to note that the former Suits actress talked about her late mother-in-law after making a thinly veiled dig at royals.

Speaking of her initial days as a royal, Meghan said, "You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

"So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way," she added.

It has been said that the Duchess of Sussex once again raised eyebrows with her confession about royal life.