Tom Cruise urges fans to watch Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners’ in ‘cinema’

Tom Cruise on Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners’

Tom Cruise isn’t just busy saving the world on screen — he’s also out here cheering on fellow filmmakers. The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning star recently hit pause on his own blockbuster campaign to send some love to Ryan Coogler’s latest hit Sinners.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cruise shared a photo of himself at a theater, holding two tickets, clearly hyped about the movie experience.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew,” Cruise wrote.

“Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits.” And honestly, when Tom Cruise says "stay through the end credits," you just know there’s something waiting that's worth it.

Michael B. Jordan, who stars in Sinners, couldn’t hide his excitement over the major shoutout.

He reposted Cruise’s message in his Instagram Stories, adding a mind-blown emoji and writing, “nah this crazy …”.

Sinners has been absolutely crushing it at the box office, pulling off a stellar second weekend with $45.7 million — a seriously rare achievement for a non-holiday release.

That tiny drop in ticket sales between weekends? Practically unheard of.

And with a perfect audience score and a whopping $163 million raked in globally so far, it’s safe to say the $90 million budget has been well justified — and then some.

With Sinners earning its spot as a must-watch and Cruise leading the applause, it’s clear: if Tom’s buying tickets and telling you to stay for the credits, you might want to grab your popcorn and do exactly that.