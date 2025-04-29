Meghan Markle recalls how she and Prince Harry kept early romance a secret

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are approaching their seventh wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle is taking a walk down memory lane.

During an April 28 appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that before the world knew about them, she and Prince Harry used "code" names to keep their romance under wraps.

“Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code,” Meghan, 43, shared. “People didn’t know we were dating for, talk about memory lane, so long ago. I mean, it’ll be our seven-year wedding anniversary soon. I couldn’t tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret], so I think we were just on a letter basis.”

Back then, they simply referred to each other by their initials — "M" and "H" — a habit that stuck over time.

“It stuck,” Meghan laughed, explaining that even now, friends hear them call each other by their letters at playdates and gatherings.

Meghan also reflected on how strong their bond has grown. "We've built a beautiful life and we have two healthy, beautiful children," she said, referencing their son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

When asked if she’s more in love than ever, Meghan didn’t miss a beat: “Yeah.” She added with a laugh, “He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed, my husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”