Ed Sheeran 'lost' his sight with Snoop Dogg for THIS reason

Ed Sheeran opens up about his reunion with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran is opening up about the last time he and Snoop Dogg rolled a blunt together, recalling his ability to see.

The Perfect singer shared a memorable TikTok video on Thursday, April 24, featuring himself and Snoop Dogg smoking, with his track Azizam playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Sheeran wrote "Last time i smoked with snoop i lost the ability to see.”

To which, Snoop replied in the comments, "Whatup Ed!!"

Fans couldn’t contain the excitement within and rushed to the comments section to share their hilarious responses.

One fan wrote, "I love that Ed is mates with everyone from every music genre.”

Another chimed in, adding, "I need an album of Ed with all of his friends.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, "This is the duo i never knew i needed.”

This comes hot on the heels of the Shape of You hitmaker’s confession about smoking with Snoop and Russell Crowe on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in October 2023.

He told the outlet at the time, "I was in the dressing room, and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.' "

On professional front, Sheeran released Azizam on April 4, 2025, under his own label Gingerbread Man Records.