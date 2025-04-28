Bella Ramsey reveals emotional toll of filming 'The Last of Us'

Bella Ramsey reflects on this week's 'The Last of Us' episode

Bella Ramsey reflects on this week's The Last of Us episode, deeming it the hardest to shoot so far.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who portrays the role of Ellie in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama, offered an inside glimpse into shooting the second instalment.

They said that the team was particularly invested in getting the emotional scene right, where Ellie grieves Joel's loss and smells his jacket later in the third episode.

Speaking exclusively about the scene’s graphic violence, they added, “Oh God, in the closet that was the hardest [scene].

“So I really struggle with crying in scenes. I can get a tear out, but that’s different to crying. And even getting the tear, it doesn’t come easy for me. I don’t cry in front of people in my everyday life. A very, very limited amount of people in my life will see me cry.”

For the unversed, the second instalment of the highly-acclaimed show premiered on Sunday, April 13, starring Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, and Ramsey in lead roles among others.