Kim Kardashian robbery trial: Here's everything you need to know

Kim Kardashian robbery trial begins ten years after heist

Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry; however, the trial has begun ten years after the traumatic incident that left the reality start shaken.

In October 2016, The Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint at No Address Hotel in Paris where she stayed during the Paris Fashion Week.

Five masked men had broken into her room who then gagged and tied her up with cables and tape before keeping her in bathtub, as per E! News.

The robbers had also stolen $4 million ring from her former husband Kanye West.

As a result of the investigation, 10 people faced charges and now from April 28 to May 23 the trial will take place.

The robbers escaped the place with a Louis Vuitton jewelry box that had two diamond Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and diamond earrings, gold Jacob necklaces, a gold Rolex watch, a diamond necklace that read her son's name Saint, her iPhone 6, Blackberry and more items.

The incident had shaken Kris Jenner's daughter to the core, and it badly affected her mental health.

The defendants are called 'the grandpa robbers' due to their old age at that time, and as reported, SKIMS founder will also take the stand in the trial.