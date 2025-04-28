Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s meaningful friendship bond with Lady Gaga

Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Gaga have deep appreciation for each other music as they built a strong friendship bond.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Ballerini “is a huge Gaga fan and she was totally star-struck when they first met, but Gaga quickly put her at ease”.

“Gaga loves country music and was very complimentary… They exchanged info and things grew from there,” explained an insider.

After first getting to know each other, Gaga and Ballerini reportedly made time for each other whenever possible and were seen together at numerous events.

“When Kelsea is in town they often get together and the last couple of times she’s brought Chase with her,” mentioned a source.

Another insider revealed, “There are usually a small group of friends there and a lot of times they all end up gathered around the piano after dinner.”

“Gaga loves to host. She gets a lot of joy from making a great meal and sharing it. She’d rather do that than go out to dinner a lot of the time,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Kelsea “would love to return the favour and invite Gaga and Michael over, either to Chase’s place in L.A. or even to her place in Nashville”.