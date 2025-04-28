Zayn Malik's friends praise fatherhood's impact on singer's life

Zayn Malik's pals reveal how fatherhood changed the singer

Zayn Malik’s friends have made a heartfelt revelation about the singer, saying that fatherhood has played a crucial role in his life.

The former One Direction star, who welcomed his daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020, has reportedly undergone a transformation since becoming a father.

A source told Dailymail, “Friends inside and outside of the music industry are incredibly proud of the man Zayn has become. It could have all gone so differently – there have been genuine concerns for him over the years, but the storms he was weathered have given him strength and clarity. Finishing the tour was a huge hurdle for him to overcome. It’s been an incredible turnaround. Fatherhood has been the making of him. Khai has absolutely saved him.”

It is pertinent to mention, that A Whole New World hitmaker previously struggled with anxiety and drug addiction after parting ways with One Direction in March 2015.

In an exclusive interview last year, Zayn, 32, admitted that his baby girl has brought a new meaning to his life.

Speaking to The Zach Sang Show, he said, “I feel like my daughter brought that colour back in my life. She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn’t have before she was born.”

He continued, “She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things and she gains so much excitement from it. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had somewhat become grey for me. She’s a force of nature. She’s given me maturity. She’s forced my sensibility to become this mature father for her, this good responsible role model that takes accountability for their actions and sticks to their work and proves that my word is bond.”

Meanwhile, the Night Changes singer and Gigi parted ways in 2021, just a year after welcoming their daughter.

Despite their separation, the former couple continues to co-parent their four-year old daughter Khai.