Florence Pugh reflects on Tom Cruise impact on ‘Thunderbolts’ character

Florence Pugh reflects on Tom Cruise’s impact on ‘Thunderbolts’ character

Florence Pugh lauded Tom Cruise’s contribution to stunt industry and how he managed to inspire her Thunderbolts* character.

Pugh who plays Yelena Belova in MCU’s Thunderbolts* is seen performing a big stunt action in which she jumps off 2,722ft building in Kuala Lumpur, the second tallest skyscraper on Earth.

During the premier in London, the Little Women star revealed that it was Cruise who inspired her.

"No one can top Tom Cruise, but what has he done? She told The Associated Press. "He has inspired me 100%."

Acknowledging the Mission: Impossible star’s work in stunt industry, the Black Widow actress said, "I don't know if anyone will ever be as brilliant as he is, and his respect for the stunt world is something that has educated so many people."

Pugh went on to say that she may never be able pull off stunts like Cruise "flying helicopters and planes" but was "grateful I was allowed to do this one."

As per Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh's daring stunt led to her being a Guinness World Record holder.

Thunderbolts*, starring Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Olga Kurylenko, is set to release in UK on May 1, and in the US on May 2.