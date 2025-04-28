Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet 's mum drops latest update on young royals

Meghan Markle has delighted fans by sharing fresh update on her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in new message.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram to delight fans by revealing a new nickname for their sweet children while providing an insight into her family life in Montecito.

The former suits called the royal kids "little loves", sharing their new names with fans.

"Sunday kind of love....with my little loves," Meghan wrote alongside the video giving an intimate glimpse into King Charles III's grandchildren's activities.

It comes shortly after royal fans heard Princess Lilibet's American accent for the first time in another social media post.

In the previous video, Meghan can be heard asking her three-year-old daughter what she thinks of her strawberry jam. "It's beautiful," the Princess sweetly replied, attracting massive likes and hearts from fans.

The Duchess had been preparing a fresh batch of the sweet treat when she captured her daughter's enthusiastic verdict.

Royal fans first heard Lilibet's voice in January 2025, when the Duchess posted a tribute to their late beagle, Guy. The emotional post included footage of the royal children singing to the beloved pet.