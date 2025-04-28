Prince Harry sets Archie, Lilibet plan in motion as security verdict looms

Prince Harry appears to be working out a plan with the help of his wife, Meghan Markle, as the verdict on the UK security case inches closer.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the two-day legal proceedings regarding the police protection for himself and his family, is determined for his two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, a very important life experience.

It was previously reported that Harry is homesick and misses his life in the royal family, but Meghan has been strictly against it. Now, insiders have claimed that Meghan is now fully on-board with her husband’s plans.

“Harry is still trying to work out the security issues so his kids can go to the U.K. safely,” the insider told Life & Style. “He and Meghan really do want to spend some quality time in his homeland.”

The U.K. Home Office had downgraded the Sussexes taxpayer-funded police protection after they stepped down from their senior positions in 2020. In an interview, Harry had stressed that his family will not step in UK until he has appropriate security measure in order.

This time around, Harry’s motives are purely about reconnecting with his family and for his children to get to know their cousins and especially their cancer-stricken grandfather King Charles.

The insider stressed that Harry and Meghan wants to make the reunion happen before its too late.

“[Meghan] and Harry don’t miss the stuffy pomp and splendour of royal life, but they do regret the absence of family and their connection to England,” the source said. “Slowly but surely, they are working towards a royal reunion. The signs are all there.”

They continued, “It’s obvious Harry misses his family back home, and it says a lot that Meghan has softened toward them.”

However, Prince William and Queen Camilla are “not convinced” by the Sussexes’ motives, meanwhile, Kate Middleton is open to a reunion.

The insider claimed that Harry is undeterred in his fights and the relations could be thawed by his efforts, it’s only a matter of if it will “happen sooner rather than later”.

The news comes at the heels of Prince Harry's security case appeal, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.