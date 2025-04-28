Prince William, Kate order new changes to protocol at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly making big changes around as the royal couple quietly prepare for throne.

The Prince and Princess of Wales since last year have gained a more prominent role in the royal family, especially since the diagnosis of King Charles’ cancer last year.

Royal experts note that the parents to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, have now made some key changes as they break away from one of the key protocols followed by the Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis marked his seventh birthday last week and a delightful photo of the young royal was released in the morning. Previously, Kate would share a birthday photo that she had taken of her children, but this time, Louis’ portrait was taken by professional, Josh Shinner.

Royal commentator Andrea Caamano pointed out in A Right Royal Podcast that apart from Kate’s personal rite of passage for the children’s birthday, there was another big change.

“I can’t help but notice that lately, we’ve had a change in the way that the photos are released,” Andrea said “We used to get them the night before. Now we’re just waiting around on the day, and they’re released as they see fit. What has brought on that change?”

To that royal editor Emily Nash cites several reasons, major one being the Mother’s Day photoshop saga that happened last year.

For the unversed, a kill notice was issued for the family photo especially during ongoing conspiracy theories about Kate’s disappearance from public following her abdominal surgery.

“I think this is really about William and Kate wanting to share things more directly,” Emily said. “[They are] doing it on their own terms.”

She added that the couple has been taking this approach with everything they do as they want to do things “the way they want to without worrying too much about precedent or tradition”.