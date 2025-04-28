Gene Hackman’s death brings terrifying details forward

Gene Hackman’s final autopsy reveals further insights into his last days

Gene Hackman’s final autopsy report brought out painful details about the days leading up to his death, months after he passed away with his wife, Betsy Arakawa in New Mexico.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, the 95-year-old actor was revealed to have traces of acetone in his system.

The Hollywood legend’s autopsy report claimed that there was 5.3 mg/dl of acetone in his system, which could be a result of prolonged fasting, since an earlier report showed that he had not eaten recently prior to death, as per Fox News.

The report explained that acetone can be a “product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion.”

It also confirmed Hackman’s “history of congestive heart failure” and “severe chronic hypertensive changes” to his kidneys.

The Royal Tenenbaums star reportedly also showed signs of “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer’s disease.”

This comes after an initial autopsy report claimed that Hackman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with “advanced Alzheimer’s disease” being an additional factor.

The New Mexico officials detailed that the actor had been living with his wife’s dead body, who died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare rodent-transmitted virus, for days before he passed away.