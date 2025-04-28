Ben Affleck's ex sparks buzz with daring throwback look

Ben Affleck's ex sparks buzz with daring look during outing

Jennifer Garner, iconic actress who is best known for her hits like 13 Going on 30 and Alias, turned heads recently with a daring new look that had people buzzing.

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old actress got a bit nostalgic and dropped a throwback from an old photoshoot on Instagram. The post didn’t take long for her celebrities pals and fans to flood the comments with love.

In those gorgeous pictures, Jennifer shows off a tan in a black top with a plunging neckline, paired with a beaded necklace and a matching hat.

Sharing the post, the Family Switch star captioned: "Me, younger, in a hat"

"(I can't remember who shot this — @therealsherylnields? @erinpatriceobrien — either way, thank you xxx)," she added wondering.

Jennifer’s post quickly caught the attention of fans and celebs alike, with Ina Garten calling it "Gorgeous" and Ali Wentworth adding, "Wowza"

Christa B. Miller wrote: "You look the same, beautiful inside and out."

A few followed with: "You look just as stunning today," and: "Love who you have been, who you are now and the woman still to come!" as well as: "Stunning then, and now!"