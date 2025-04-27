Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spotted together after tragic development

Prince Andrew was spotted in public for the first time since the death of accuser Virginia Giuffre, who tragically passed away yesterday morning.

The Duke of York, who strongly denies the allegations against him, was seen in a vehicle at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at 2:30 p.m. today, pictures shared by The Mirror.

Virginia's family shared the news as they confirmed she died by suicide at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia.

In a statement, they shared: 'She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.'

Despite the immense challenges she faced, those close to her say Virginia never wavered in her fight for justice.

Sigrid McCawly, her long-time lawyer and friend, honoured her legacy, calling her 'a champion fighting against the evils of sex trafficking in the face of so much adversity.'