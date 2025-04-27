'Harry Potter' famed Rupert Grint blessed with another baby

Rupert Grint secretly welcomes new baby with Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint, famous for playing Ron Weasley in the globally acclaimed film series Harry Potter, has become a father again.

As per the latest reports, the 36-year-old has secretly welcomed another baby with longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome.

The good news comes five years after the birth of their first daughter, Wednesday.

Earlier today, The Sun obtained a photograph of the couple carrying a new baby in Hampstead, London.

The duo was seen cuddling the little baby wrapped in a cute blanker, who appeared to have inherited Grint’s red hair.

Rupert and Georgia have been dating each other since 2011. The actor joined the Instagram in 2020 to specially to announce the birth of their first baby.

"Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert”, he wrote in his first post.

Ever since, the couple started dating, they have always tried to keep their personal life private.