Hailey Bieber fires back after media turns her win into Justin Bieber moment

Hailey Bieber didn’t hesitate to strike back at a news outlet with a cheeky response after it downplayed her award-winning success with a Justin Bieber–centric headline.

On Thursday, April 24, the Rhode founder earned a Beauty Innovator Award during The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards ceremony.

As a token of appreciation for her husband, the 28-year-old model thanked the two-time Grammy Award-winning pop sensation for "supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on."

When a news outlet quoted her exact words in their lead, the businesswoman didn’t settle for how her efforts in launching and growing her brand were downplayed, prompting her to playfully school them in her recent social media postings.

She posted the screenshot in her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 26, and pointed out, writing, "Might as well have made the headline: Hailey thanks her husband in a speech she made while receiving an award for her own company that she built but we would rather acknowledge that she mentioned her husband instead of celebrate her accomplishment."

To tone down the seriousness of her sarcastic take, she signed off with a simple "Hehe."

It’s worth noting that Hailey's tribute to Justin came amid trouble rumours surrounding their marriage and the singer’s alleged mental health issues, sending a clear message to the haters that everything is fine between the parents of one.