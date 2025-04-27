Prince Harry's sweet request to Meghan Markle before speech leaves fans swooning

Prince Harry appeared to make a 'very romantic' request to Meghan Markle before his speech, and his lady love did not shy away from reciprocating.

During the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver this February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex packed on the PDA as they watched from the strands.

Meghan, 43, was spotted holding Harry's arm, snuggling close before leaning in for a tender kiss. Before heading on stage to deliver his speech, Harry turned to Meghan with a sweet request.

The forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Sun: 'For the first part of the clip, Harry says 'give us a kiss then.' As Meghan obliged with a sweet kiss, she sweetly added, 'all the best,' according to Kicklings analysis.

Taking the stage in a smart suit and tie, Harry spoke passionately about his 'sacred obligation' to support fellow military veterans.

He concluded his heartfelt address with a quote from celebrated American writer Toni Morrison, a figure Meghan as long admired.

In a 2017 interview with Glamour, Meghan named Morrison is best known for her acclaimed novel The Bluest Eye among the women who profoundly influenced her life and career.