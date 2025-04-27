Drew Barrymore spills key secret to ageing gracefully: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently spilled key secret to ageing gracefully during audience interaction on her eponymous talk show.

In a behind-the-scenes moment on The Drew Barrymore Show, one fan questioned the Never Been Kissed actress, “Can you let us know your secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin?”

To which, Drew shared a heartfelt response, saying, she didn’t perform any cosmetic surgery on her face.

However, she urged the women in the audience to “not judge those who do”.

“I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way,” said the 50-year-old.

But Drew remarked, “I also am like, do whatever works for you.”

“The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently,” pointed out the Charlie’s Angels star.

Drew noted that everyone of us “are on our own path and we have to support each other”.

“I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where I am like 'Oh Wow, we're there now,’” explained the Blended actress.

Dishing out valuable advice to women in her audience, Drew mentioned, “I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself. How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us?”

The actress stated, “So, the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face.”

The 50 First Dates star reflected, “A smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy, and internal dialog that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Drew suggested, “It isn’t how you look, it’s how you feel.”